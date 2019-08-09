PowerA’s $37 Wireless Controller adds GameCube vibes to your Switch (26% off)

- Aug. 9th 2019 9:10 am ET

Amazon offers the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch for $36.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50 at retailers such as Best Buy, today’s offer is $3 less than our previous deal and matches our Prime Day mention for the Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s Wireless Switch controller features a GameCube-style layout that is renowned for being a perfect option for titles like Smash Bros. and more. It features motion controls, a larger D-pad, added left shoulder button and up to 30 hours of play on two AA batteries. Rated 4/5 stars from over 490 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Ditch the dependency on batteries and save a bit more cash by picking up PowerA’s Wired GameCube-style Switch Controller at $24. You’ll get the same nostalgia-filled form-factor as the wireless model, just with a ten-foot power cord instead of needing AA batteries.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller features:

  • The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
  • Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games
  • Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED

PowerA

