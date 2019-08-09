PowerA’s $37 Wireless Controller adds GameCube vibes to your Switch (26% off)

Amazon offers the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch for $36.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50 at retailers such as Best Buy, today’s offer is $3 less than our previous deal and matches our Prime Day mention for the Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s Wireless Switch controller features a GameCube-style layout that is renowned for being a perfect option for titles like Smash Bros. and more. It features motion controls, a larger D-pad, added left shoulder button and up to 30 hours of play on two AA batteries. Rated 4/5 stars from over 490 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Ditch the dependency on batteries and save a bit more cash by picking up PowerA’s Wired GameCube-style Switch Controller at $24. You’ll get the same nostalgia-filled form-factor as the wireless model, just with a ten-foot power cord instead of needing AA batteries.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller features:

The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED

