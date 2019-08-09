Add 4TB of portable storage to your Mac with Seagate’s USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $80

Amazon currently offers the Seagate Expansion Portable 4TB External Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. normally selling for $95, like you’ll find at B&H, that’s good for a $15 discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, other portable 4TB drives sell for $100 or so at Amazon. Featuring USB 3.0 connectivity, expect to enjoy 120MBps transfer speeds. Seagate’s 4TB hard drive is perfect for doing Time Machine backups on-the-go and more. Note: Amazon has shipping delayed until August 15th. Over 11,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Those who don’t need to add 4TB of storage into their bag will find the 2TB Expansion Portable Drive to be a notable alternative at $60. For $20, you’re halving the available storage space. But even 2TB is enough for mobile backups and plenty more.

Seagate Expansion Portable 4TB Hard Drive features:

Compact and easy to use, the plug-and-play compatible 4TB Expansion Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from Seagate installs in seconds, simplifying the process of adding 4TB of storage for your PC. It comes preformatted for Windows systems and connects via an included USB 18″ cable. To transfer large files quickly and efficiently, it utilizes USB 3.0 technology that provides speeds of up to 5 Gb/s. Moreover, the bus-powered Expansion drive doesn’t require an external power source making it suitable for on-the-go use.

