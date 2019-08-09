Sony 70-inch 4K HDR TV includes Google Assistant, more for $898 ($300 off)

Walmart offers the Sony 70-inch 4K Smart HDR UHDTV for $898 shipped. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $1,998 but typically goes for around $1,200 these days. This offer is $200 less than the historic Amazon all-time low price. This 70-inch UHDTV delivers 4K content with HDR support across a 120Hz panel that’s great for sports, action films, and more. Ships with Google Assistant built-in, along with Alexa compatibility. Includes four HDMI ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Sony 70-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Beautiful scenery comes to life with the 4K HDR X1 Processor and TRILUMINOS Display in the X830F 4K HDR TV. Lifelike detail is revealed in your favorite entertainment with Dynamic Contrast Enhancement and 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping, displaying contrast and color gradation in stunning accuracy. It doesn’t just display content, it evokes emotion.

