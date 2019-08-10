Go cordless with a brand new Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum: $330 (Save $70)

Dyson via eBay Daily Deals is offering its V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $329.99 shipped. Matched at Dyson direct. That’s about $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in new condition. Having recently bought one of these for my home, I can attest that it is in fact the real deal. A variety of attachments come in the box that allow you to clean all sorts of surfaces and it’s adjustable form-factor allows you to quickly shrink it down for a fast and easy car cleaning. Owners will get 40 minute battery life which has been more than sufficient for our home’s needs. A wall-mountable dock comes in the box, allowing you to keep your space organized while ensuring the vacuum is always ready for some action. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you can get by with 25% less battery life, the Dyson V7 Cordless Stick Vacuum is $249. Suction power also takes a bit of a hit, but like the V8 above, this model sports a MAX mode that boosts performance for tougher areas.

Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum features:

Cord free. Hassle free. Powerful suction.

Up to 40 minutes’ run time when using a non motorized tool. Suction power (MAX mode) : 115 AW

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use

Up to 30 minutes of fade free power with the Soft roller cleaner head

Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 8 minutes of fade free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt

