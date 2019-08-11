SanDisk 512GB microSD card hits Amazon all-time low at $90 (Reg. $120)

Amazon offers the SanDisk 512GB microSD card for $89.95 shipped. Also at Adorama. Regularly up to $120, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find from a trusted retailer. With transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, this 512GB microSD card delivers data quickly between devices whether it’s your Android smartphone or gaming console. Ideal for storing large amounts of content, such as 4K video. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 20,000 Amazon reviewers.

Cut the storage in half to 256GB and drop the price down to under $35. You’ll still get quick transfer speeds and that’s certainly enough room to add some games to a Nintendo Switch console.

SanDisk 512GB microSD card features:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)

