V-MODA Crossfade Wireless are $100 in all colors, taking $40 off

Amazon offers the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $99.99 shipped in all colors. As a comparison, these headphones typically go for $140 at retailers like Best Buy. This is a match of the Amazon all-time low as well. V-MODA’s wireless headphones offer up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and can be re-fueled to 100% in just 100 minutes. Notable features include 50mm drivers, an optional wired design, and a built-in microphone. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 775 Amazon reviewers.

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless features:

Crossfade’s award-winning signature sound both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs. Connectivity Technology: Wireless; “Sound isolating” will not completely block out sound in the same way that “noise canceling” headphones will

Built-in hidden microphone specially tuned and optimized for phone calls and voice recognition. With a breathable vegan leather and 3D mesh exterior

Lithium-ion battery provides up to 12 hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls, recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode

