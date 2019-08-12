Launch a broadcast empire, Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini for $60 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $59.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly as much as $100, it goes for more like $80 on Amazon these days with today’s offer being a match of the Prime Day price drop. This is also the lowest price we can find and about $10 under the usual deal price. Designed to accomodate a customized streaming setup, it features 6 LCD keys that can be set to handle tasks like launching media, switching scenes, audio adjustments and more. It will also directly integrate with popular steaming platforms like Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you’re in the process of setting up your new streaming rig, it might be a good idea to browse our roundup of the best podcast gear. Most of the audio options in there are great for streaming setups as well. You’ll also want to take a closer look at the brand new Twitch Studio app which is designed to make streaming on Twitch much easier for beginners and the like.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini:

6 LCD keys: tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and much more; Unlimited control: turn keys into folders to access unlimited actions

Multi Actions: launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially – with one tap

Fully customizable: personalize keys with custom icons and animated gifs or choose from hundreds of pre-selected

Direct integration: control Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more

Easy setup: simply drag and drop actions onto keys in the app

