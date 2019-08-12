Subscription clubs are seemingly enjoying more popularity than ever before. As one might expect, that means there is interest from more and more brands in joining the fray. After today, this line now includes Nike. The mega-brand is introducing its latest offering, Nike Adventure Club. But adults are going to be left out in the cold. You see, this new subscription-based service is focused on kids. Of course, parents will have to pull the trigger on the sign-up but the kiddos are the ones enjoying the perks. With back to school season in full swing, this is sure to be popular with parents who are tired of buying new shoes as kids grow quickly. Hit the jump for more on Nike Adventure Club.

Nike Adventure Club enters the competitive kids’ space

The latest from Nike is designed for kids from ages two to 10 with delivery on varying schedules. That includes quarterly, bimonthly, or monthly. Fees go from $20 to $50 each, with a $10 average discount on each pair of shoes.

The experience of shoe-shopping for young kids is deceptively complex. At first glance, it’s all about the child – but as many parents know, it can be just as much an experience for them. The reasons why are universal: Kids’ feet are continually growing, and many kids can’t articulate what they want, even after shoebox after shoebox comes out of the backroom.

But don’t be fooled by the name, Nike Adventure Club lets subscribers switch between Nike, Converse, and other brands under the clothiers’ umbrella. Subscriptions top out at 12 pairs per year, or as little as four. Best of all for parents, you can stop or start a sub at any time with “more than 100 different sneaker styles, ranging across the spectrum of performance and sportswear.”

Nike Adventure Club also lets parents send back a pair of shoes if sizing isn’t on par, eliminating the issues that come with some subscription models and constantly-growing kids. Plans are available for sign-up today with the first orders shipping on August 12th.

9to5Toys’ Take

What a no-brainer for Nike. I’m sad I didn’t think of this. Now having a kid of my own, I totally get the constant shuffle of clothes as children grow quickly. Nike Adventure Club is sure to fill a need for parents looking to simplify the shoe buying process throughout the year. Just be sure to cancel if you’re not ready to have shoes constantly showing up at your door.

