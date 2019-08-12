Roborock, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, has just released its latest S6 Smart Robot Vacuum and Mop. To kick off the launch, right now you can save $70, bringing the price down to $579.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. As the most recent release in the brand’s series of robotic vacuums, here you’ll find high-end features like a three hour runtime, mopping capabilities and much more. Laser guidance also headlines the S6, alongside a plethora of 13 other sensors like infrared cliff detectors. These allow the vacuum to efficiently navigate around your home. It also touts the strongest suction of any of Roborock’s vacuums. Across the board, Xiaomi’s line of robotic vacuums are well-reviewed.

Those looking to bring home a laser-guided robotic vacuum on a tighter budget will be right at home with the previous generation model at $50 less than today’s deal. Compared to the new Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum, you’ll lose out on the extended three-hour cleaning window as well as some of the other integrated sensors. The S5 still packs the same 2000Pa suction, so you won’t have to worry about a lack of deep carpet cleanings.

In search of something more affordable? Give up some of the more premium functionality and score the Eufy RoboVac 30C for $300. We recently just took a hands-on look at the vacuum, where we found it to be a reliable entry into the automated cleaning space.

Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum features:

Defeat dirt with Roborock S6. Serious processing power means it not only maps, it recognizes rooms and understands their shape. Now you can set schedules to clean one room, many rooms, or your whole house. Plus S6 will find the fastest route to clean each room based on its shape. It has the suction power to even lift AA batteries, yet it is quiet enough to clean in the dead of night. It is not just a vacuum. Snap on its mop to bring your floors to a truly shiny gleam. With S6 in your home, no dust is safe.

