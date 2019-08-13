Amazon discounts Echo lineup to all-time lows for students

- Aug. 13th 2019 3:53 pm ET

Amazon is currently offer Prime Student members 40% off nearly the entire line of Echo devices. Simply enter the item-specific promo code at checkout to lock-in your savings. Not a Prime Student member? You can sign-up here for a free trial to take advantage of this offer and more. Free shipping is available for all who qualify. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from this sale.

Headlining this sale is Echo Spot for $77.99 when promo code SPOT40 is applied during checkout. It typically sells for $130 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Echo Spot delivers Alexa in a tidy display-laden package. Aside from built-in Alexa features, it also offers Bluetooth connectivity for streaming your favorite music. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Other notable deals include:

