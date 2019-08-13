Apple’s latest movie sale includes animated films from $8, more starting at $1

Apple has a fresh batch of movie deals this morning, headlined by an animated title sale starting at $8. There’s also a wide selection of $5 films from the ’90s and ’00s, along with a notable $1 rental promotion as well. This is a great way to load up your iTunes library with some fresh content as the summer winds down. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Animated movie sale headlines today’s best deals

Apple has a number of animated movies on sale today, with most prices coming in at $10 but a handful are available from $8. These movies typically go for around $20. We’ve spotted a number of new all-time lows or prices that have returned to the best we’ve seen so far. A few of our top picks include:

’90s Movie Sale

Other notable picks include:

iTunes also has a $1 Thriller rental sale going this week, discounting prices by as much as $5. You can find the entire selection right here. That’s on top of the usual $1 rental of the week, which is The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

