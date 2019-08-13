Premium audio-maker Naim has introduced the second generation of its Mu-so Qb compact wireless speaker. Arriving on the scene with a paired-down body that’s just 8.5-inches on each side, it features AirPlay 2 and Chromecast connectivity alongside a “powerful” new DAC setup. Naim has also completely remade its menu system around a touch panel on top of the speaker. With competition in this space proving to be intense, Naim is going up against some of the biggest names out there including Sonos, Apple, and more. Hit the jump for all the details on the new Naim Mu-so Qb AirPlay speaker.

Naim Mu-so Qb arrives September 2nd

The original Naim Mu-so Qb speaker was admittedly a tough sell with a premium price tag. You’ll be shelling out $899 for the second generation model but a number of upgrades put it on-par from a feature standpoint with other speakers in this category. Naim has covered just about every major codec and streaming source in the game here, including AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and TIDAL. If you can’t find something to listen to from that selection, Bluetooth connectivity is also an option. Naim first introduced AirPlay 2 last year to its existing lineup of speakers.

Much like Sonos, Naim sees its Mu-so Qb speaker in multi-room audio setups primarily although it can function on its own. Wi-Fi connectivity enabled many of the sources mentioned above along with enabling the multi-room capabilities for large setups.

While connectivity is certainly a strength, its multi-touch control system is sure to be more controversial. The Mu-so Qb speaker sports a display on top with various capacitive touch settings available at your fingertips. Obviously, HomePod is the well-known comparable example but we’ve seen it from other speakers too. There’s the natural concern that these controls will wear out over time and on an $899 device, you certainly hope that wouldn’t be the case. An illuminated volume control knob encompasses the control panel itself and illuminates for an extra level of visual intrigue.

Naim is making its Mu-so Qb speaker available to the masses for $899 on September 2nd.

9to5Toy’s Take

Connectivity reigns on the latest speaker from Naim. But that $899 price tag is sure to be a barrier to entry for many. Considering that Sonos is way ahead in terms of market share and is introducing lower-priced options with IKEA, it’s going to be a tough sell for consumers to invest $1,800 to even start a multi-room system. I love the design and its compact footprint but that price is going to be a no-go for the average consumer.

Source: Naim

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!