Slash $70 off the ASUS Chromebook 14 at $199, its best price yet

Walmart offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (C423NA-DH02) for $199 shipped. Typically selling for $269 at retailers like B&H, that saves you 27%, beats Amazon’s sale price by $52 and is the lowest we’ve seen. For comparison, today’s offer is $25 less than our previous mention and $23 under the Amazon low. This ASUS Chromebook features 32GB of storage as well as 4GB of RAM. Though the most notable feature is a built-in USB-C port, which makes the cut alongside dual USB-A inputs and a microSD card slot for expanding the onboard storage. Expect to enjoy 10 hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

Chromebooks are known for their portability, so a perfect use of your savings is to keep your new machine protected while out and about. This highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $11 at Amazon will do the trick and even features a water-repellent design.

In the market for a higher-end option? Right now HP’s Chromebook 15 is on sale for $370 (Save $80).

ASUS Chromebook 14 features:

The 14″ 32GB C423 Chromebook from ASUS features a 14″ NanoEdge display with thin bezels for a 78% screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, its 180° hinge lets you lay it flat for an easier time sharing onscreen content with others. Specs-wise, it’s built with a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Its display, which is driven by integrated Intel HD graphics, has a 1366 x 768 resolution for crisp, clear HD content playback. Other integrated features include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, a microSDXC card reader, USB Type-A & Type-C ports, a webcam, microphones, speakers, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The operating system installed is Chrome OS.

