HP Chromebook 15 packs USB-C and a premium build quality at $370 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the HP Chromebook 15 2.3GHz 4GB/64GB for $369.99 shipped. Also available at HP for the same price. Typically selling for $450 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a $80 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is only the second time we’ve seen it drop below $400. Centered around a 15.6-inch display, it comes packed with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It touts a higher-end build quality than the average Chromebook, rocking a metal keyboard with diamond cut trim. Enjoy up to 13 hours of battery life per charge. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB-C ports as well as a USB-A input and more. Having just been launched back in April, reviews are still rolling in. Though other Chromebooks from HP are highly-rated across the board. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about.

HP Chromebook 15 features:

Built for simplicity, the HP 15.6″ 64GB Multi-Touch Chromebook 15 runs on Chrome OS and features a ceramic white finish with a mineral silver base. Specs-wise, it’s equipped with a 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U dual-core processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. Its 15.6″ display is built on an IPS panel and has a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution for crisp, clear details. Like most Chromebooks, storage space is limited, so if you need more, options include its microSD card slot as well as its USB Type-A and Type-C ports.

