Lifetime’s 44-inch basketball hoop is a must for summer fun: $80 (Reg. $115+)

Walmart is offering the Lifetime 44-inch Portable Adjustable Height Basketball Hoop System (1221) for $79.99 shipped. This is down $100 from its list price, $35 from its sale price at Dick’s Sporting Goods, and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked. If your kid loves basketball, this is the perfect present. It features a 44-inch backboard and is portable, allowing you to move it from the driveway to the street and back. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A must with any basketball hoop is, well, a basketball. The Spalding Varsity Rubber Outdoor Basketball is $17 Prime shipped and is perfect for the job. Its rubber coating means it’ll handle the concrete like nobody’s business while still remaining grippy.

Lifetime Portable Basketball Hoop features:

Outdoor basketball hoop adjusts from 7.5′ to 10′ in 6″ increments

44″ impact backboard withstands the elements

Classic rim and nylon net combo suitable for all-year, outdoor play

Lifetime 1221 Pro Court Height Adjustable Portable Basketball System

Portable outdoor basketball hoop is completely stable

27-gallon base

