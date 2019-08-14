LIFX Tile delivers HomeKit control, more for $120 (Reg. up to $250)

- Aug. 14th 2019 9:10 am ET

$119
0

Walmart offers the LIFX Tile HomeKit-enabled Smart Lighting System for $119.90 shipped. As a comparison, Best Buy is currently asking $250 and we’ve seen it as low as $135 at Amazon previously. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. LIFX Tile delivers a unique take on smart home lighting with its build your own design capabilities. Each Tile can reproduce 16 million different colors with compatibility for HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more. Includes Command Strips for easy mounting. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If the Tile design is overkill for your needs, consider going with a Philips Hue Lightstrip instead. This nifty accessory is a 9to5 favorite, thanks to its ability to easily and quickly add lighting to just about any space. You’ll still get HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant control for nearly 50% less than today’s featured deal.

LIFX Tile features:

Make your space a luminous work of art with this LIFX lighting kit. Its five LED tiles are dimmable, have a range of 16 million colors and can be controlled individually or as a group for creative flexibility. Use the included command strips to position the pieces of this 34W LIFX lighting kit together or separately.

