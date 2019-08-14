SWAGTRON is back with a selection of new products, this time, however, as Walmart exclusives. You’ll find the SWAGTRON Swagboard Evo and Swagboard Hero hoverboards at your local Walmart soon with quite a few awesome features. The Evo offers multi-color LED wheels, headlights, and direction indicators with a max speed of 7mph and a weight capacity of 220 pounds. The Swagboard Hero will go 6mph and holds 155 pounds. Best of all? Prices start at $98 shipped.

SWAGTRON + Walmart launch Swagboard Evo and Hero

Let’s start with the Swagboard Hero hoverboard, which is the more budget-friendly of the two. Coming in at just $98 shipped, the Hero will be a staple for Christmas shopping in a few months. It’s rare to see a quality hoverboard come in at under $100 starting price. With sales, we could see this hoverboard go for $75 or less during Black Friday events.

Spec-wise, the Swagboard Hero offers 6.5-inch wheels and dual 250-watt motors. You’ll be able to go up to 3 miles on a single charge, and will have to wait five and a half hours to recharge. It can support a maximum rider weight of 155 pounds and achieves a top speed of 6 miles per hour, which is plenty for little tikes.

SWAGTRON’s Swagboard Evo goes the distance

For $30 more, you could upgrade to the SWAGTRON Swagboard Evo hoverboard. This upgraded model comes in at $128 shipped and offers quite a few upgrades from its little brother. You’ll find a 7 mile per hour top speed here with a 4-mile range. The same dual 250-watt motors and 6.5-inch wheels are on this model, however, along with the 5.5-hour recharge time.

The biggest upgrade for the Swagboard Evo is its maximum weight. It supports riders who weigh up to 220 pounds, which is great for kids of all ages. Whereas the Hero only supports 155 pounds, which would limit those who would want to ride, with a 220-pound capacity, the Evo opens the doors for even adults to take a ride.

The SWAGTRON Swagboard Evo also features multi-color LED wheels, which gives an extra bit of flair to make you the star of the show while riding. Plus, both the Swagboard Evo and Hero use a new lithium-free SentryShield Quantum Battery with multilayer protection.

Pricing and availability

Like noted above, the SWAGTRON Swagboard Hero will retail for $98 and the Swagboard Evo will set you back $128. Both are available at Walmart for shipping or in-store pickup starting today.

