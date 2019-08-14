Add Wacom’s Intuos Wireless Drawing Tablet to your Mac at $161 (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the Wacom Intuos Wireless Medium Graphics Drawing Tablet for $161.11 shipped. Find it for $8 more at B&H. Normally selling for $200, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you just under 20% and is the lowest price we’ve seen so far. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity and a 10.4 x 7.8-inch drawing space, Wacom’s tablet amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art. It also sports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for adding finer details to your work. This option is perfect for those who are just getting started with animation or graphic design. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 140 digital artist and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

If you don’t need the larger drawing space, you can bring home the smaller version of Intuos Tablet for $100 at Amazon. You’ll bring the same array of functionality to your Mac as the featured deal, just with less room to work with. But for those who want to learn the basics, it’s a more cost-effective option that’s sure to step up your art game.

Wacom Intuos Wireless Drawing Tablet features:

Create impressive digital art with this 10.4′ x 7.8′ medium Wacom Intuos pen tablet. Its battery-free pen and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity let you draw well-defined lines, and its ExpressKeys customizes favorite shortcuts. This black Wacom Intuos pen tablet connects wirelessly with its built-in Bluetooth, and access to free downloadable software provides useful graphic tools.

