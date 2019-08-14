WD’s 4TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive sports 480MB/s transfer speeds at $78

Amazon currently offers the WD 4TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $77.84 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale for the same price at B&H. Down from $90, today’s offer matches the all-time low and is $2 under our previous mention. Featuring 480MB/s transfer speeds, WD’s Elements series features hard drives with nearly identical specs to the company’s Red drives. They’re made for use in NAS and other storage arrays, meaning you’re getting a reliable way to store movies, photos and other files. With over 1,290 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

For comparison, other portable 4TB drives sell for $100 or so at Amazon. Today’s offer is also $2 below our previous desktop-class 4TB hard drive offer.

If you’re not a data hoarder and can live without 4TB of added storage, WD’s 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive is a nice alternative. At $60, you’ll enjoy a compact form-factor that’s perfect for taking on-the-go.

WD 4TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive features:

With this 4TB drive, you get compatibility with 5 Gb/s USB 3.0 devices, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, as well as 480 Mb/s USB 2.0 devices. WD knows your data is important to you, so they built the drive to their demanding requirements for durability, shock tolerance, and long-term reliability. The drive is also protected with a durable enclosure designed for style and protection. The Elements’ design offers a capacity of 4TB, making it well-suited for easy, add-on storage of all your important photos, music, videos, and files.

