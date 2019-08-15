LIFX Z HomeKit Lightstrip adds ambiance to your space for $70 ($15 off), more

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of smart home gear with the LIFX Z 6.6-Foot Lightstrip Starter Kit at $69.99 shipped leading the way. Typically selling for $85 at Amazon, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Sporting HomeKit compatibility, you’ll be able to set the mood by changing this lightstrip’s color with Siri, Alexa and Assistant. The over six and a half foot length gives you plenty of flexibility for installing behind a TV or monitor, on a shelf, under cabinets and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Home Depot shoppers. Shop the entire batch of deals right here or head below for more.

Those looking to add the same ambiance into an office or family room on a tighter budget have a few options to choose from. If you’re invested in the Hue ecosystem, the Philips Color Ambiance LightStrip Plus will only run you $66. Or if you’re looking for the same standalone design of the LIFX version, Koogeek’s Dimmable Lightstrip is only $40.

Home Depot is also making it more affordable to arm your front door with a smart lock, discounting a variety of options today from $80. And lastly, don’t forget that you can still save $129 when bundling Google Nest Hub with a Hello Video Doorbell at $229.

LIFX Z 6.6-Foot Lightstrip Starter Kit features:

Create the perfect connected lighting atmosphere in your home with the LIFX Z Starter Kit Wi-Fi Smart LED Strip Light. Featuring easy set up with no additional equipment required, the strip is controlled via smartphone over Wi-Fi. Simply install and plug in the strip, download the LIFX app, and connect the strip to select one of the dimmable 16 million color or white options. With app control you’re able to create schedules, themes, scenes, pair with music, and group with LIFX bulbs to create a customized light environment anytime, anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!