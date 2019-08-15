Withings Smart Body Scales work with Apple Health, on sale from $50 at Amazon

Amazon offers the Withings Body+ Smart Digital Scale for $78.66 shipped. Also available in white for $1 more. As a comparison, it typically goes for $99 at other retailers including Best Buy. Today’s deal is right at our previous mentions outside of an offer around Prime Day. The latest Withings scale delivers full Wi-Fi compatibility, with the option to track weight, body fat, water percentage, muscle and bone mass, along with other metrics. It also features automatic tracking, support for multiple users, and compatibility with Apple Health. Over 1,400 Amazon reviewers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. More below.

The previous generation model is also getting a notable price drop this morning to $49.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s down $10 from the regular rate. This model trims a few features but still offers weight and BMI tracking, along with support for popular apps like Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit. Rated 4/5 stars.

Withings Body+ Smart Digital Scale features:

High-accuracy weight and full body composition is just the beginning. Body+ coaches, rewards, and records all data automatically. And with tools at hand such as trend screens and nutrition tracking, you can set goals — and achieve them.

