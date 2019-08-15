Monitor sleep, heart rate and more with Withings Steel Smartwatches from $144

Amazon offers the Withings Steel HR Sport 40mm Smartwatch in white for $159.91 shipped or in black for a few cents more. Down from $200, today’s offer matches the second lowest we’ve seen to date and has only been beat once before by a Prime Day 2019 offer. Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25 days of battery life, and a water-resistant design. Withings’ wearable can also monitor the usual roster of heath-related stats like step count and more. Typical smartwatch features are included as well, so you’ll be able to enjoy smart notifications. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers and we found that it “checks the boxes that we were looking for in a fitness tracking watch” in our hands-on review. More below from $144.

On sale today as well, you’ll find the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $143.96 shipped at Amazon. That saves you $31 from the going rate and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Compared to the HR Sport model, Withings’ Hybrid Steel still packs up to 25 days of battery life, but features a smaller 36mm form-factor. You’ll also ditch the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 415 Amazon shoppers.

Amplify your smartphone-enabled fitness kit with Withings Smart Body Scales, which are currently on sale from $50 at Amazon.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

