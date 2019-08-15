Monitor sleep, heart rate and more with Withings Steel Smartwatches from $144

- Aug. 15th 2019 11:01 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Withings Steel HR Sport 40mm Smartwatch in white for $159.91 shipped or in black for a few cents more. Down from $200, today’s offer matches the second lowest we’ve seen to date and has only been beat once before by a Prime Day 2019 offer. Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25 days of battery life, and a water-resistant design. Withings’ wearable can also monitor the usual roster of heath-related stats like step count and more. Typical smartwatch features are included as well, so you’ll be able to enjoy smart notifications. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers and we found that it “checks the boxes that we were looking for in a fitness tracking watch” in our hands-on review. More below from $144.

On sale today as well, you’ll find the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $143.96 shipped at Amazon. That saves you $31 from the going rate and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Compared to the HR Sport model, Withings’ Hybrid Steel still packs up to 25 days of battery life, but features a smaller 36mm form-factor. You’ll also ditch the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 415 Amazon shoppers.

Amplify your smartphone-enabled fitness kit with Withings Smart Body Scales, which are currently on sale from $50 at Amazon.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Withings

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go