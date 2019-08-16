Head back to school with Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook for $268 (Reg. $330)

Amazon offers the Acer 11-inch Chromebook 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB for $267.99 shipped. It typically goes for $330 at other retailers like Office Depot and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Note: currently backordered a few weeks. Notable features include up to 13 hours of battery life, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC drive. With its small 11-inch display and water-resistant design, this model is great for back to school. Even more so with this affordable price tag. Three USB 3.0 ports, 802.11ac wireless connectivity and a total weight of just 2.9-pounds round out the list of notable specs. Early reviews are solid and Acer’s Chromebook lineup has solid ratings across the board.

Put your savings to work and add a little protection along the way. We recommend picking up Amazon’s in-house 11-inch sleeve, which is available in a variety of colors for $8.50. It comes with a form-fitting design that will hold your Chromebook snugly in-place. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking for a larger display will want to consider the 14-inch ASUS Chromebook which is currently $70 off. With ample connectivity, including USB-C, there is a lot to like about this option for the 2019-2020 school year.

Acer Chromebook 11 features:

This Chromebook is perfect for your school or work needs. Powered by an Intel Celeron dual-core processor, the Acer Chromebook C771 delivers solid everyday performance, with up to 13 hours of battery life. The Acer Chromebook C771 has the fast Dual-Band 2×2 MIMO 802.11AC Wi-Fi. This device Connects easily to peripherals via Bluetooth 4.0, two USB 3.0 ports, a sub-type C port, and a HDMI port. Featuring a water resistant keyboard this C771 device keeps out any unwanted spillage, up to 330ml, away from any important components.

