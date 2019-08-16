Lenovo Smart Clock with Assistant hits new low at $50, Smart Display from $90

- Aug. 16th 2019 7:41 am ET

0

As part of Best Buy’s 3rd anniversary sale, you can pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $49.99 shipped. It typically goes for closer to $80. Today’s deal is a new all-time low price and $10 less than our previous mention. Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. More Lenovo Assistant-enabled deals can be found below.

Walmart currently has the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $89.99, which is at least $30 off the regular price. Also at B&H, today only. Upgrade to the 10-inch model for $139.99 (Reg. $180). Notable features include built-in Google Assistant support, a built-in camera, and 10W speakers for enjoying music and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Just say “Hey Google”With the Google Assistant built in, this Lenovo smart clock is designed to make everyday life easier. Check your morning commute or the weather. Stream music, radio and more.4” IPS touch screen Produces sharp and clear image for web browsing, entertainments, and more or showcases.

