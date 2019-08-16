The annual Best Buy anniversary sale is here with some of the summer’s lowest prices on Apple products, smart home accessories, TVs, and much more. Sale ends Sunday. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup and grab your new tech this weekend. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy anniversary sale.

iPad deals highlight best Apple offers

Leading the way is $130 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, with the Wi-Fi 128GB model on sale for $299.99. That’s a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date. This model sports a 9.7-inch Retina display, 8MP camera, Apple Pencil support, and 10 hours of battery life. Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations are also getting the same $130 price drop.

iPad Pro in both 11- and 12.9-inch sizes are up to $400 off, delivering the biggest cash discount we’ve seen in 2019. Students can take an extra $50 off. Although we aren’t expecting new models until the spring, the discounts are already rolling on Apple’s high-end iPad Pro lineup. Check out the entire selection here.

Various MacBook models are also on sale today, headlined by MacBook Air at $899.99, which is nearly $300 off and a match of our previous mention. Notable features include a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a full charge. There’s also deals on various MacBook Pro models as well with discounts upwards of $700 off.

Smart home deals and more are in Best Buy’s anniversary sale

Best Buy and Amazon are currently offering the ecobee4 smart thermostat for $174.99. It typically sells for around $225 and was originally $250. This popular HomeKit-enabled thermostat has built-in Alexa features and more, making it an ideal companion for cutting down on energy costs this winter. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

