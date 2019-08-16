LIFX Mini HomeKit Color Light Bulb drops to $32 (23% off) + dimmable white $15

- Aug. 16th 2019 4:27 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Mini HomeKit-enabled Multicolor A19 LED Light Bulb for $31.99 shippedAlso available at Best Buy for $3 more. Typically selling for $42 these days, that’s good for a 23% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the second best price we’ve seen. This smart LED bulb works without a hub or any additional hardware and is compatible with your HomeKit, Alexa or Assistant-based smart home. It sports an 800 lumen output, making it a great way to add a pop of color to your office, home theater and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 645 customers. More below from $14.50

We’re also seeing the Dimmable White version of LIFX Mini A19 Smart Light Bulb on sale for $14.58 Prime shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Down from $20, today’s offer marks a new all-time low. Just like the featured deal, this smart bulb works with all three of the popular voice assistants and sports a standalone design. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 380 customers.

And don’t forget we’re still seeing the LIFX Z HomeKit Lightstrip on sale for $70 (save $15).

LIFX Mini Multicolor Smart Bulb features:

The LIFX Mini is our most compact light yet, offering you total control over millions of bold colors and variable white lighting. Pre-set shades via the LIFX app let you sync a variety of lighting options for when you’re ready to work or play. Whether turning on a single light or dimming an entire network, each light integrates Wi-Fi technology for seamless, hassle-free connections to major smart home platforms and devices.

