OXO’s 20-piece Smart Seal Food Storage Set down to $20 (nearly 35% off)

Macy’s is offering the OXO Smart Seal 20-piece Plastic Food Storage Container Set for $19.99 after you apply coupon code SHOP at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $75, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. Regularly up to $50 at Macy’s, this set usually sells for around $30 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $24. Today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. This set has a series of containers in various sizes, all of which with lids. It also features Smart Seal to “prevent leaks, spills and messes”. The BPA-free plastic is dishwasher, freezer and microwave-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Macy’s customers. More details below.

You could opt for the 42-piece Rubbermaid set with vented lids for the same price. But you might be able to get away with this 4-piece set of 1-cup glass storage containers for just $7 too. While you certainly won’t get as many containers overall, they will just as easily take your leftovers from the fridge to the microwave for more than half the price. We also still have Pyrex glass mixing bowl/food storage sets from $15 (Reg. up to $28).

OXO Smart Seal 20-piece Food Storage Container s:

Set includes: four 5.7 oz. containers with lids, three 1.6-cup containers with lids, two 3-cup containers with lids, one 4.6-cup container with lid

Four locking tabs secure the foolproof, leakproof lids

BPA-free plastic containers nest and stack for convenient and compact storage

Lids are interchangeable between the same size glass and plastic Smart Seal containers

Removable silicone seal is easy to clean

Microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe

