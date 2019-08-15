Keep your leftovers fresh with four 1-cup glass storage containers for $7

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of 1-Cup Anchor Hocking Classic Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids for $6.96 Prime shipped. This is down over 50% from its going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Glass containers like this are great for storing leftovers, as they can go straight from the fridge to the microwave. Plus, you won’t be able to easily stain glass when storing something like spaghetti, similar to how plastic would. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This is about as low-cost as you’ll get food storage containers, especially glass. One way to save a bit more is to downsize to a 1.18-Ounce container made for salad dressing at $3.50 Prime shipped for three. You’ll really only be able to store dressing or sauces here, but those need a place in your lunch box, too.

Anchor Hocking Glass Storage Container features:

Set Contains: (4) 1 Cup Rounds with Blue Plastic Lids

Features Tempered Tough Glass that Microwave, Oven, Freezer, & Dishwasher Safe

Glass does Not Stain or Absorb Odors

BPA Free- Free of harmful chemicals

Features 5 year warranty

