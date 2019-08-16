Pioneer’s 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver is yours for $300 (Save 26%)

Amazon currently offers the Pioneer AVH-2400NEX 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $300 shipped. Usually selling for around $410, today’s offer saves you 26%, comes within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low and is the second best offer we’ve tracked. Pioneer’s in-dash receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride with a seven-inch touchscreen display. If you’re still without Apple’s in-car experience this is the perfect time to upgrade, as iOS 13’s public debut next month will be enhancing things even further. Over 115 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you don’t already have a spare Lightning cable at your disposal, grabbing Anker’s highly-rated MFi Cable is a must for taking advantage of CarPlay. Plus, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a $64 discount on Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver at $236.50.

Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

The Pioneer NEX or networked entertainment experience line of receivers feature an innovative and powerful new user interface which is responsive and highly customizable. The 7 in. Double DIN In-Dash NEX DVD Receiver with Motorized Display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM Ready is designed especially for today’s smartphone-driven lifestyle. Apple CarPlay gives iPhone users an incredibly intuitive way to make calls, use Maps, listen to music and access messages with just a word or a touch.

