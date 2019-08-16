Bid adieu to Switch storage woes w/ PNY’s 512GB MicroSD Card: $80 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the PNY 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD Card for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a Nintendo Switch, drone, or are eying Samsung’s latest smartphone, this card provides an easy and inexpensive way to squash any potential storage concerns. With performance that can reach 100MB/s, most use cases will work without a hitch. I bought a similarly-sized card for my Switch a few months back and have over 50% free with around 15-20 games loaded, many of which are larger, first-party titles. Rated 4/5 stars. If you do plan to expand your Switch’s storage, check out our helpful guide.
Does 512GBs seem like overkill for your needs? Opt for SanDisk’s $29 200GB MicroSD Card to cut cost significantly. You’ll still have room for a boatload of Switch games, Android apps, or drone footage and can keep quite a bit of cash in your pocket.
PNY 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD features:
- Superior performance up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed
- Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting
- Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card
- Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more
- Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC/SDXC host devices.Waterproof
