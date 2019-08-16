Bid adieu to Switch storage woes w/ PNY’s 512GB MicroSD Card: $80 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the PNY 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD Card for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a Nintendo Switch, drone, or are eying Samsung’s latest smartphone, this card provides an easy and inexpensive way to squash any potential storage concerns. With performance that can reach 100MB/s, most use cases will work without a hitch. I bought a similarly-sized card for my Switch a few months back and have over 50% free with around 15-20 games loaded, many of which are larger, first-party titles. Rated 4/5 stars. If you do plan to expand your Switch’s storage, check out our helpful guide.

Does 512GBs seem like overkill for your needs? Opt for SanDisk’s $29 200GB MicroSD Card to cut cost significantly. You’ll still have room for a boatload of Switch games, Android apps, or drone footage and can keep quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

PNY 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD features:

Superior performance up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed

Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting

Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card

Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more

Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC/SDXC host devices.Waterproof

