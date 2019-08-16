Samsung’s $70 Wireless Charger Duo is a must-have for future Note 10/+ owners

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 for $69.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Having just recently dropped from $100 down to $80, which it still sells for at Best Buy, today’s offer takes off an extra $10. In total you’ll save 30% and bring the price down to a new all-time low. This dual charging pad features both 12W and 7.5W Qi coils, which can refuel two smartphones simultaneously. If you have either of Samsung’s latest Note 10 handsets on order, picking up the brand’s charging station is a must. Another perk is that those with a Galaxy wearable will also be able to power up their device alongside a smartphone. It comes bundled with a USB-C cable and wall adapter as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 235 customers.

Those looking to save a bit more can grab the previous generation version of Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo for $50 at Amazon. One of the main trade-offs here is that you’ll lose out on the 12W charging capabilities, instead getting dual 7.5W outputs.

Or if you want to ditch the dual charging setup completely, Anker’s 10W Qi Wireless Charger is a notable alternative at $18 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 features:

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad designed to charge two devices simultaneously. Simply recharge your Qi certified Samsung smartphones or smartwatches without plugging in a cable. Wireless Charger Duo Pad delivers 12W on the left and 7.5W on the right for a fast charge.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!