Apple Watch Series 3 cellular hits new low price at $229 shipped ($150 off)

Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + Cellular with a sport band for $229 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the usual $300+ deal price and $379 regular going rate. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low as well. Apple Watch Series 3 features built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, a digital crown and swimproof design to keep the fitness tracking going no matter where you are. While new models are expected soon, Apple will continue to update Series 3 models with fresh software for the foreseeable future.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab an extra band. First-party options from Apple come in various finishes or you can swing by our roundup of the best third-party straps for even more styles on sale.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

Measure your workouts, from running and cycling to high-intensity interval training. Track and share your daily activity, and get the motivation you need to hit your goals. Better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. Automatically sync your favorite playlists. And stay connected to the people and info you care about most.

  • GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go
  • Dual-core processor for faster app performance
  • Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
  • Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean
  • Alumninum case

