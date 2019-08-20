Denon’s AirPlay 2 Network Audio Player gets 42% discount to a new low at $349

Amazon offers the Denon DNP-800NE AirPlay 2 Network Audio Player for $349 shipped. Down from $599, like you’ll find at B&H, Crutchfield and Denon direct, that’s good for a 42% discount and a new all-time low at Amazon. Most notably on Denon’s Network Audio Player, you’ll find AirPlay 2 support. This allows you to take advantage of Siri-activated listening, as well as multiroom audio and more. HEOS compatibility integrates it with Denon’s roster of audio gear, allowing you to sync it with your home theater and more. Alexa and Assistant voice control enters as well. You’ll be able to drive two bookshelf speakers with this system’s dual audio outputs. Other I/O includes Ethernet and Optical, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Note: shipping is delayed about a week or so, but you can still lock in the all-time low pricing today. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A perfect companion to Denon’s amp are the Edifier R980T 4-inch Active Bookshelf Speakers. They allow you to get started with a AirPlay 2-enabled desk setup and are a great use of your savings. 

And speaking of bookshelf speaker deals, don’t forget that you can upgrade to Edifier’s top-rated models for $70 (Reg. $100), plus more.

Denon AirPlay 2 Network Audio Player features:

Precise Network Audio Player for hi-res audio and music streaming, featuring Advanced AL32 Processing Plus for superb audio performance, unparalleled music playback options, thanks to our built-in HEOS technology, Apple AirPlay 2, and Amazon Alexa voice compatibility for seamless control

