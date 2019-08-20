Your Mac deserves Harman Kardon’s SoundSticks III, on sale from $100 (Refurb)

Harman Kardon offers its SoundSticks III Speakers in certified refurbished condition for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $160 at Amazon and this offer is a match of our previous refurbished mention. These iconic speakers are a natural pair for your Mac. Features include 40W of power, 3.5mm connectivity and more. Ships with a full one-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Harman Kardon has the wireless version in certified refurbished condition for $129.99. That’s down from the original $230 price tag and a match of our last mention. The wireless version delivers many of the same features, but drops the corded design.

Looking for an upgraded TV audio experience? Consider going with Sony’s 2.1-Ch. Chromecast-enabled Bluetooth Soundbar for $220 ($80 off). Thanks to ample wireless connectivity, you can stream all your tunes here as well while enjoying booming TV audio.

Harman Kardon Soundsticks III features:

Beautiful sound requires no wires. For nearly 60 years, Harman Kardon® engineers have designed some of the world’s most sought-after speaker and amplification systems for home and car audio – including the SoundSticks® 2.1-channel desktop speakers, the only audio system to become a permanent fixture at the New York City Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). In a continuing effort to make their best even better, Harman Kardon engineers have now upgraded that same work of art into a wireless incarnation: the SoundSticks Wireless.

