Sony’s 2.1-Ch. Chromecast-enabled Bluetooth Soundbar is down to $220 ($80 off)

Amazon offers the Sony CT800 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth 350W Soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $219.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300 at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $80, is $28 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, Sony’s 350W soundbar pairs with a wireless subwoofer for added bass. Built-in Chromecast capabilities allow you to control it with Google Assistant and more. Three HDMI inputs and a HDMI ARC output headline the notable I/O inclusions, but you’ll also find Ethernet, optical, USB and a 3.5mm port. A slim design means it’ll fit under most TVs, and makes it easy to mount on the wall as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 980 shoppers. More below.

Drop the Chomecast support and opt for the VIZIO 28-inch Soundbar at $130. You’ll pocket a notable chunk of change here, but still enjoy the 2.1-channel audio setup alongside a dedicated subwoofer.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s TV Mate Bluetooth Soundbar is also on sale for $120. And to add some AirPlay 2 audio into your setup, Denon’s AirPlay 2 Network Audio Player has received a 42% discount to a new low at $349.

Sony CT800 Assistant Bluetooth Sound Bar features:

Improve your audio experience with this 2.1-channel Sony sound bar. It lets you enjoy wireless streaming from radio services with its Wi-Fi connectivity, and its S-Force PRO Front Surround technology produces dynamic audio details. This 350W Sony sound bar supports playback of high-definition audio formats from Bluetooth-enabled devices with its LDAC technology.

