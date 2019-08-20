You can grab 3-yrs. of Kiplinger’s Finance Magazine for $16.50 (Reg. $36)

DiscountMags is now offering 3 years of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine for $16.50 with free delivery every month. Simply use code 98132 at checkout. This one is regularly $12 per year from DiscountMags and Amazon, leaving you with a savings of nearly $20 on today’s 3-year bundle deal. That’s roughly $5.50 per year and slightly below our previous deal price on a one year subscription. This one provides “readers with the information they need to make smart decisions about their money”. It covers investment reports, taxes, insurance, planning for college/retirement, home ownership and much more. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As always, shipping is completely free at DiscountMags and it will never auto-renew your subscription or charge sales tax. You can send any mag in your cart to a separate address with a gift note should you choose to do so.

Browse our picks for the best new book releases in August right here and this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies are available for the taking. We also have Fire 7 Kids and Fire HD 10 tablets at some of 2019’s best prices.

Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine:

KIPLINGER’S PERSONAL FINANCE MAGAZINE provides affluent readers with the information they need to make smart decisions about their money. Each issue includes intelligent reporting on investments, taxes, insurance, paying for college, planning for retirement, home ownership, major purchases such as cars and computers and other personal finance topics.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!