Fire 7 Kids and Fire HD 10 drop to some of 2019’s best prices from $70 shipped

Amazon offers its latest Fire HD 10 tablet for $99.99 shipped. That’s a 33% discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous non-Prime Day mention. Fire HD 10 delivers a 10-inch 1920 x 1200 display that’s powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core processor and 2GB worth of RAM. You can count on 10 hours worth of battery life on a single charge. Built-in Alexa functionality lets you call up various smart home actions, making it an easy way to expand your setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering its latest Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $69.99 shipped. This is 30% off its going rate and is a match for its all-time low. Amazon’s Kids Edition products sport a “2-year worry-free guarantee” that promises a replacement product should your young ones find a way to break the tablet. You’ll also get a year of Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited with your purchase, which is a $69 value. Plus, the Fire 7 Kids Edition packs microSD support, allowing you to further expand its storage beyond 16GB if you need more movie storage. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the HD display or worry-free guarantee and go with a smaller form-factor, Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is $50. You’ll miss out on some features but that price tag is particularly compelling at 50% less than today’s lead deal. Up to 7 hours of battery life should keep you covered during the day, making it a great device for kids on long road trips. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Fire HD 10 features:

Brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly

Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather, and more—just ask

Call or message almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with a Fire tablet, Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to enabled Echo devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!