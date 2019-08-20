Latest Retina iMacs up to $350 off at B&H and Amazon for back to school

B&H is heading into the school year with up to $350 off Apple’s 2019 Retina iMacs. Free shipping is available for all with usual tax benefits for shoppers in some states. Amazon is currently matching select prices as well. Our top pick is the 27-inch Retina 5K 3GHz/8GB/1TB SSD model for $2,099 at Amazon and B&H. That’s a $200 savings off the regular going rate and an all-time low. Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac delivers a beautiful display, 6-Core 9th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Radeon Pro 580x graphics processor and two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. Ideal for entry-level graphics creation, video editing, and image manipulation.

Those looking for a smaller 21-inch form-factor will want to consider the 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB SSD model for $1,349, which is a $150 savings from the regular going rate. You’ll still get many of the same features as the deal above, but in a smaller 21-inch display that still packs 4K resolution.

Other notable deals include:

Leverage your savings and grab a Twelve South Backpack for iMac. This nifty accessory is made of aluminum so it matches your Apple vibes and allows you to easily add a hard drive on the back of your computer, hiding it from view.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 5K visuals into its sleek 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Early 2019). With a 5120 x 2880 screen resolution, this iMac provides one billion colors and 500 nits of brightness. The Retina 5K display also features the wider P3 color gamut, which provides a larger color space that shifts away from standard white LEDs to red-green phosphor LEDs that more equally represent red, green, and blue. And with more available colors, the images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

