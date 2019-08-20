Fall is one of the best times to run for me personally. I love when the air is crisp, cool and the leaves are beginning to beautifully change. If you’re looking for a new pair of shoes to accompany your run, there has been an array of new arrivals in 2019. Whether you’re looking for comfort, support, style, energy return or breathability, a number of the latest shoes feature it all. Boost your workouts with new running shoes from top brands including Nike, adidas, Brooks, Saucony and more. Head below the jump to find our top picks for this fall. Also, be sure to check out Nike’s Back to School Guide that features an array of backpacks, apparel, shoes and more.

Nike Running Shoes

Nike is known for its high quality running shoes. Recently, Nike released a new running called the Joyride Run Flyknit and it’s made of a really unique design. Throughout the shoes are thousands of small beads that make up the construction and expand, move and support your body and weight. These shoes also include stretch to mimic your natural stride and are available in both men and women sizing. Better yet, reflective details are on both sides of the shoes, as a result promotes visibility in low light. Available in three color options, and are priced at $180.

However, Nike also features the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe that includes a curved effect for quick movements. A great option for sprints, training, long runs and more. These shoes drop in price to $120 and also come in men’s and women’s sizing. This style is also flexible and its sleek appearance reduces the bulk of the shoe, making it lightweight. You can find them in an array of color options and you can even customize your own design too.

adidas Running Shoes

adidas Ultraboosts have been popular for quite some time now and this year they have released a new version. These shoes were designed with a supportive structure and engineered fit that expands as you move through each stride. It also has breathable cushioning for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from happy adidas customers and priced at $180. Best of all, they also come in a women’s version too.

Brooks

I personally love running in Brooks shoes. I think they’re very durable and supportive. Brooks recently came out with a new shoe for fall called the Ghost 12 and it’s priced at $130. These shoes were made of lightweight material and its cushioning was made to feel like you’re running on air. It also has stretchable and breathable fabric to keep you cool as well as comfortable.

Saucony

Finally, Saucony is another brand that’s know for its exceptional footwear. A new release this year is the Kinvara 10 Neutral running shoes. This style was designed to push you to new levels with its lock-down design. It stabilizes your foot with every move and it’s breathable for added comfort. Again, it comes in both men and women’s sizing and priced at $110.

Which pair of shoes were your favorite for this fall? Let me know in the comments below?

