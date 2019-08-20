Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note 9 drops to $676 at Amazon (Reg. $1,000)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Android Smartphone for $675.87 shipped. Having dropped from $1,000 at Amazon, it sells for as much direct from Samsung as well as Verizon. Right now it’ll set you back $800 at Best Buy, for comparison. Today’s offer is $49 less than our previous mention and the best it has sold for at Amazon. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, dual 12MP rear cameras and 128GB of on-board storage. If that’s not enough, an expandable microSD card slot lets you add up to 512GB more. Ships with a stylus that enables additional functionality. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Have your savings go the extra mile by picking up a new case to protect the Galaxy Note 9. Spigen’s $10 Liquid Air Armor Case is a notable option, which sports a slim and form-fitting design to stay “pocket-friendly.” If you’ll need some additional protection, it’s hard to go wrong with the Tough Armor version at $17.

We’re also still tracking a notable discount on the Moto Z3 Play, which comes with one of three moto mods for $200 (Up to $550 value).

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features:

GSM + CDMA/4G LTE Wireless Connectivity

North American Variant

Dual-Rear 12MP + Front 8MP Cameras

Automatic Dual-Aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4

Qualcomm 845 Octa-Core

128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM

6.4″ 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED Display

S Pen Stylus with Bluetooth Remote

4000mAh Battery for up to All-Day Use

