Back at CES 2019, Samsung unveiled its minimalist Space monitor which reimagined how your desktop should be organized. With its sleek design and seemingly cable-free visuals, the Samsung Space monitor offered plenty of intriguing features for minimalist-minded techies. Now at Gamescom 2019, Samsung is introducing a new gaming-centric version of the display. The Space Gaming Monitor delivers upgraded refresh rates and a 2540 x 1440 resolution, all of which is packed into that same design which caught our attention at the beginning of the year. Hit the jump for more on the new Samsung Space Gaming Monitor.

Space Gaming Monitor cuts the bulk out of your setup

As far as gaming monitors go, the latest version of Samsung’s Space ditches the RGB lighting and other features typically found for a slimmed-down design. It’s much of the same from January’s announcement when looking at the physical design. Samsung hides all of the necessary connectivity in the base and arm, keeping everything out of sight beyond the 32-inch display itself. The adjustable base lets the panel move forward for close up gaming if you feel the action is too far away. Those hoping for Samsung’s well-known QLED color profile will be disappointed to learn that it was left behind, at least as far as this week’s announcement has detailed.

Wide space to ensure a winning performance. Experience true immersion with a 32″ screen that pulls you into the heart of the action. After you’ve conquered your enemies, push the Space Monitor flat against the wall for more space. When you’re ready for your next game marathon, simply pull it back towards you.

Going beyond the physical design reveals a handful of upgrades over Samsung’s already released Space Monitor. The gaming version delivers an upgraded panel with 144Hz refresh rates and a QHD resolution of 2540 x 1440. Both of which are standards, if not increasingly bare minimums, for a solid gaming rig. AMD FreeSync support is the big standout, which uses software to synchronize frame rates between the game and your display. Another must-have for modern PC gaming.

Final pricing has yet to be unveiled but the Samsung Space Gaming Monitor is expected to be widely available in North America at the end of 2019.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s no denying that the Space Gaming Monitor has an appealing design, especially for those looking to declutter their space. But looking at it from a gamer’s perspective, there is still a lot to be desired. The cable-free design is cool, yes. But lacking RGB, better specs, and a less plastic-y design could’ve really taken this release to a whole new level.

Source: Samsung

