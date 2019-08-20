Sony’s Smart Noise Cancelling Earbuds drop to $198 (33% off), more from $80

Amazon currently offers the Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Wireless Behind-Neck In-Ear Headphones (WI1000X) in black or gold for $198 shipped. Also at Adorama, as well as Crutchfield and Sony for $2 more. Down from $299, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy has the earbuds on sale for $230 right now. Featuring an around the neck design, Sony’s earbuds sport smart noise cancellation that automatically adjusts audio in accordance with ambient sounds. Other notable inclusions here are up to ten hours of battery life per charge, virtual surround sound and dual 9mm dynamic drivers. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 220 customers. More below.

We’re also seeing the Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones in both black and gray colorways for $79.99 shipped at Amazon as well as Best Buy. Good for a $20 savings, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $4 of the all-time low. Jaybird’s Tarah earbuds tout a waterproof design that pairs with a battery life of up to six hours of audio playback per charge. Over 230 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking for the perfect pair of workout earbuds and don’t mind giving up the Jaybird branding? Check out the Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Workout Headphones. At $26, these earbuds rock IPX7 water resistance and clock in with plenty of battery to get you through trips to the gym and more.

Sony Noise Cancelling Behind-Neck Earbuds features:

Enjoy up to 10 hours of wireless audio with these Sony noise-canceling headphones. They produce rich sound by playing at audio frequencies of 3-40,000Hz and have a closed-back design that blocks outside noise for a better listening experience. These Sony noise-canceling headphones sit comfortably behind the neck and work with or without the 1m wire.

