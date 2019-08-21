Amazon offers the Arlo Ultra 4K Two-Camera Home Security System for $549.96 shipped. Good for a $50 discount, today’s price drop is only the second notable discount and is the best price we’ve seen to date on Arlo’s latest. Headlined by 4K HDR recoding and a 180-degree field of view, Arlo’s new security system lets you monitor two locations at once. Each of the cameras rock a wireless and outdoor-ready design. Other eye-catching inclusions here are enhanced night vision, an integrated spotlight, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Reviews are still rolling in here, but we found it to be “a much more polished offering than any of its predecessors” in our hands-on review. More below.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the Arlo Ultra Camera System paired with an Echo Dot for $579 shipped. This bundle usually sells for $650, with today’s offer being the best we’ve seen as well for this bundle.

Other Arlo Ultra Deals:

While Also recently rolled out HomeKit support to its Pro and Pro 2 camera systems, Siri-control won’t be arriving until later this year for the Ultra system. So if you’re looking to take advantage of the new feature, consider the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera system instead.

At $327, this option features a similar weather-resistant design. One of the major compromises is you’ll only get 1080p recording, rather than Arlo Ultra’s 4K capabilities. But for notably less, this camera system will still be a notable addition to your smart home.

Arlo Ultra 4K Two-Camera System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details. This Arlo security system’s integrated spotlight deters intruders, and its SmartHub offers connectivity to other home devices. While typical security camera footage is infamous for its low fidelity, the Arlo Ultra camera and SmartHub deliver high performance 4K HDR that ensures cutting-edge image quality.

