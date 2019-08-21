Bundle Insignia’s HD or 4K Fire TV Editions with an Echo Dot from $100 shipped

Best Buy via Amazon is offering a number of Insignia 1080p and 4K Fire TV Editions on sale from $100, plus add an Echo Dot (3rd Generation) to your cart to get it FREE (discount will be reflected at the final checkout step). Our top pick would be the 50-inch 4K HDR10 Fire TV Edition for $249.99 shipped. Normally, this TV runs $300, and when you add the value of the Echo Dot, you’re getting $350 worth of products here. You’ll net a total savings of $100 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. This TV packs Amazon’s Fire TV OS, giving you the ability to stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and even YouTube now. Plus, it integrates with your Alexa-enabled smart home, allowing you to command your TV with nothing more than your voice. On the back of this display, there are three HDMI inputs (with one being ARC-ready), USB, composite, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for more TV sizes on sale.

Other Fire TV Editions on sale:

Don’t forget about the Hisense sale going on right now, offering HDR10 and Dolby Vision 4K Smart UHDTVs from $228 shipped. This is a great way to add a higher-end display to your setup in varying sizes, going all the way up to 75-inches.

The AmazonBasics Heavy-Duty Articulating TV Mount is designed for screens 22- to 55-inches big, meaning it’ll work on every model here. It’s $30.50 shipped, making it the perfect thing to spend your savings on.

Insignia Fire TV Edition features:

Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

