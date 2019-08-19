Insignia’s 55-inch Fire TV Edition includes 4K HDR + Echo Dot for $300, more

Best Buy is offering the Insignia 55-inch 4K HDR10 Fire TV Edition for $299.99 shipped with a bundled Echo Dot. This is down from its regular $370-$430 going rate at Amazon and Best Buy, and when you include the $50 value of the Echo Dot, is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. This TV packs Amazon’s Fire TV OS built-in, allowing you to stream Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, or even YouTube now. Plus, it sports HDR10 for higher-quality movie watching, making this the perfect upgrade to any home theater. This TV sports three HDMI inputs with one offering ARC compatibility, allowing you to plug in all of your devices easily. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other 4K Smart UHDTVs on sale:

With your savings, grab this 3-pack of HDMI cables for $11 Prime shipped on Amazon. You can never have enough display cables, and these support the latest 4K HDR formats plus offer Ethernet passthrough. Also, be sure to pick up this VideoSecu TV Mount for $27 shipped. It offers full articulation so you can aim the TV’s display wherever you want in your home theater.

Another must for any home theater is the AmazonBasics 60-mile OTA indoor/outdoor antenna that’s currently over 25% off. You’ll be able to pick up TV stations that are being broadcast from 60-miles away with this antenna, giving you a great way to still enjoy your favorite shows after ditching cable.

Insignia Fire TV Edition features:

Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

