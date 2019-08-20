In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Hisense is discounting a number of its 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision smart TVs on sale at various retailers with prices starting at $228 shipped. Our top pick from the sale would be the 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV on sale for $399.99 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy. This is down 20% from its regular rate and is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked. This high-end TV gives you Dolby Vision HDR and Android TV built-in without breaking the bank. Plus, you’ll be able to use Google Assistant to control your TV as a part of your smart home, which not only will impress your friends, but is a super handy feature to use every day. You’ll get four HDMI inputs with this TV set, plus Ethernet and more to give you an all-inclusive home theater experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Keep reading for more Hisense deals as well as other great home theater discounts.

Other Hisense 4K UHDTVs on sale:

We also spotted that Amazon has VIZIO’s high-end P-Series 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV on sale for $998 shipped from $1,200. This is a match for its all-time low there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. After using VIZIO’s P-Series with Quantum technology, it’s a fantastic option for those who can’t afford to go OLED yet. Plus, VIZIO offers both HomeKit and AirPlay 2 functionality, making it a crucial part of any Apple-centered smart home. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For those who want Amazon’s Fire TV platform, check out Insignia’s 55-inch 4K HDR10 Fire TV Edition at $300 shipped with a bundled Echo Dot. This is a great option for those who are looking for a budget-friendly way to enjoy their movies and who subscribe to Amazon’s services. You’ll lose out on Dolby Vision notably here, but it is a worthy trade-off to save $100. Looking for something else? Our TV roundup from yesterday is still live with even more to choose from.

If you’ve cut the cord, then the TiVo Bolt OTA DVR is a must for your home theater. It’s currently discounted to $334, which is nearly $70 off its going rate. You’ll be able to record movies and TV shows that you can get with your antenna, making it a great option for those who don’t have cable service.

Stock TV speakers are never great for movie watching, let’s be honest. Be sure to check out Sony’s 2.1-Channel Chromecast-enabled soundbar at $220. It also packs Google Assistant control, which ties in perfectly with the above Android TV-powered displays.

Hisense 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Hisense’s ULED technologies amplifies color, contrast, brightness and provides smooth motion, raising the bar for picture quality

Your favorite content is always front and center to binge-watch or pick up where you left off with Android TV

With the Google Assistant built in, you can quickly access entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home, all with just your voice

Dolby Vision HDR + HDR10 provides high dynamic range which adds details, dramatic color, contrast and brightness. Spout Height- 16.73 inch. Spout Reach- 8.97 inch. Connection Size- 3/8 inch

Up to 60 full Array local dimming zones provides a higher contrast range and color accuracy

Wide color gamut delivers an expanded range of a billion+ colors to display a more lifelike picture

Motion Rate 240 eliminates lags for smooth motion so you can keep up with fast-action scenes

