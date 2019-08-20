In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Hisense is discounting a number of its 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision smart TVs on sale at various retailers with prices starting at $228 shipped. Our top pick from the sale would be the 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV on sale for $399.99 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy. This is down 20% from its regular rate and is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked. This high-end TV gives you Dolby Vision HDR and Android TV built-in without breaking the bank. Plus, you’ll be able to use Google Assistant to control your TV as a part of your smart home, which not only will impress your friends, but is a super handy feature to use every day. You’ll get four HDMI inputs with this TV set, plus Ethernet and more to give you an all-inclusive home theater experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Keep reading for more Hisense deals as well as other great home theater discounts.
Other Hisense 4K UHDTVs on sale:
- 43-inch: $228 (Reg. $278) | Walmart
- 50-inch: $330 (Reg. $400) | Amazon, Best Buy
- 65-inch: $700 (Reg. $1,000) | Amazon
- 75-inch: $798 (Reg. $1,000+) | Walmart
- $50 freight delivery, free in-store pickup
We also spotted that Amazon has VIZIO’s high-end P-Series 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV on sale for $998 shipped from $1,200. This is a match for its all-time low there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. After using VIZIO’s P-Series with Quantum technology, it’s a fantastic option for those who can’t afford to go OLED yet. Plus, VIZIO offers both HomeKit and AirPlay 2 functionality, making it a crucial part of any Apple-centered smart home. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
For those who want Amazon’s Fire TV platform, check out Insignia’s 55-inch 4K HDR10 Fire TV Edition at $300 shipped with a bundled Echo Dot. This is a great option for those who are looking for a budget-friendly way to enjoy their movies and who subscribe to Amazon’s services. You’ll lose out on Dolby Vision notably here, but it is a worthy trade-off to save $100. Looking for something else? Our TV roundup from yesterday is still live with even more to choose from.
If you’ve cut the cord, then the TiVo Bolt OTA DVR is a must for your home theater. It’s currently discounted to $334, which is nearly $70 off its going rate. You’ll be able to record movies and TV shows that you can get with your antenna, making it a great option for those who don’t have cable service.
Stock TV speakers are never great for movie watching, let’s be honest. Be sure to check out Sony’s 2.1-Channel Chromecast-enabled soundbar at $220. It also packs Google Assistant control, which ties in perfectly with the above Android TV-powered displays.
Hisense 4K Smart UHDTV features:
- Hisense’s ULED technologies amplifies color, contrast, brightness and provides smooth motion, raising the bar for picture quality
- Your favorite content is always front and center to binge-watch or pick up where you left off with Android TV
- With the Google Assistant built in, you can quickly access entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home, all with just your voice
- Dolby Vision HDR + HDR10 provides high dynamic range which adds details, dramatic color, contrast and brightness. Spout Height- 16.73 inch. Spout Reach- 8.97 inch. Connection Size- 3/8 inch
- Up to 60 full Array local dimming zones provides a higher contrast range and color accuracy
- Wide color gamut delivers an expanded range of a billion+ colors to display a more lifelike picture
- Motion Rate 240 eliminates lags for smooth motion so you can keep up with fast-action scenes
