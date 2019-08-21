Take $50 off this Philips Hue Color HomeKit Starter Set at $140, more from $45

The official Best Buy eBay storefront offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Three-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $139.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically you’d pay $190, with today’s offer matching our previous mention and coming within $20 of the all-time low. Featuring three Color Ambiance LED bulbs, this bundle comes with the Hue Bridge alongside the brand’s dimmer switch. All of its inclusions make this starter kit a notable way to built out your smart home. And since it works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to command the multicolor lights with your preferred assistant. Over 1,065 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Also on sale today over at Woot is Philips Hue White A19 60W Two-Bulb Starter Kit for $44.99 Prime shipped. Normally $70 at Amazon, today’s offer is $5 under the all-time low there and one of the best we’ve seen. You’ll get HomeKit capabilities here, but ditch the multicolor design for two dimmable bulbs. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,365 shoppers.

A great way to put your savings to work is by picking up an extra dimmable Philips Hue White Bulb for $13.50 each. Or if you like the idea of more physical controls to complement your smart home, Lutron’s Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer Switch is a notable option. It installs over an existing light switch and adds dimming capabilities to your setup. Best of all, Lutron’s smart switch works with the Hue ecosystem. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

You can also score two Wemo Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches on sale for $42.50 each (Reg. $115).

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

