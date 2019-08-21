Score two Wemo Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches for $42.50 each (Reg. $115)

Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of Wemo Wi-Fi Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches for $85.03 shipped. While you’d typically pay $115 for the pair, a single switch has just dropped down to $46. Today’s offer beats that by $3.50 per switch, is $10 under our previous bundle offer and a new Amazon all-time low. At the end of last year, Belkin retroactively added HomeKit support into the mix. That joins both Alexa and Assistant control, as well as integrating with a variety of other smart home platforms. In-wall switches are notable options for getting whole-home smart lighting at a more affordable price. With over 985 customers having left a review, nearly 70% have left a 4+ star rating. More below.

Whether you’re a renter or if installing an in-wall option is just out of the question, Belkin has another great way to expand your HomeKit setup. At $24.50 each, Belkin’s Wemo Mini Smart Plug is a great alternative that also touts Siri integration. That’s not without some feature omissions, as you’ll lose out on built-in lighting controls as well as dimming capabilities. We also crowned it as our favorite smart plug at the beginning of the year.

And don’t forget that we’re still seeing a pair of Alexa or Assistant-enabled Wemo Light Switches for $64 (Reg. $82).

Wemo Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches features:

Easily set the ambiance of any room and control your lights from anywhere with the WiFi enabled Wemo Dimmer bundle. These two smart Dimmers use your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights from anywhere in the world. No subscription or hub is required: simply install the Dimmers and you can dim your lights from the wall, the Wemo app or with your voice using Siri, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

