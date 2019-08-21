This morning Twelve South announced the latest addition to its growing stable of iPad Pro cases. The new all-leather Journal for iPad Pro will ship in both 11- and 12.9-inch varieties, making it compatible with each of Apple’s latest high-end tablets. You can expect the usual leather-bound design alongside dedicated storage for various accessories. Additional details below.

Twelve South announces Journal for iPad Pro

Twelve South has been cranking out leather accessories for some time, with each iteration of a new product from Apple getting the same treatment. The latest Journal for iPad Pro comes as one of the more basic entries from Twelve South we’ve seen in a while.

Notable specs include:

Genuine leather case provides six-sided protection

Snap-in shell securely holds iPad Pro while featuring edge to edge display

Serves as a typing / sketching wedge and display stand

Rear camera window for capturing photos and 4K video

On the outside, you’ll find a sleek leather-bound design. Notably, it departs from Twelve South’s BookBook lineup, which of course, looks like a book. This, however, is more of a traditional case, ditching the book shell for something more streamlined.

Inside is room to store various accessories, including Apple Pencil. There’s also room to store paper or a Bluetooth keyboard. One standout feature, in particular, is the ability for Apple Pencil to still charge while tucked away within the Journal for iPad Pro.

Twelve South details further:

Working on-the-go couldn’t be easier with Journal for iPad Pro. The interior pocket is designed to store a slim, compact keyboard or documents for your next meeting, and store + charge your Apple pencil beside the iPad magnetic charger. The Journal for iPad Pro’s dual zippers keep the case closed, but allow you to unzip it just enough for the charging cord or another cable to slip through. Additionally, the back cover window makes it easy to capture beautiful photos and 4K video with your iPad Pro.

The Twelve South Journal for iPad Pro is available today for $99.99 and $119.99, depending on the size.

9to5Toys’ Take

Twelve South has been cranking out the iPad accessories for quite some time now. While the BookBook may be its original hit, Journal for iPad Pro has a more sleek design that is likely to be popular with professionals. I’m a big fan of the Journal lineup personally and it would be nice to see Twelve South expand into other colors for this collection too.

Source: Twelve South

