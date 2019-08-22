Apple’s official Lightning Cable sees rare sale from $9 (Reg. $19+)

- Aug. 22nd 2019 7:21 am ET

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s official Lightning Cable from $9. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 fee will apply. As a comparison, Apple typically charges $19 or more while Amazon’s listings start at $15. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s official Lightning cable are rarely discounted, making this a great time to load up on three- or six-feet lengths. Great for tossing an extra cable in your gym bag or the car in case of emergency.

Looking to save further? Consider going with Amazon’s in-house option. You can grab a six-foot cable in various colors for $8. This cable offers a one-year warranty and is made to withstand “4,000 95-degree bends”.

Apple Lightning Cables feature:

This USB cable connects your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer’s USB port for syncing and charging. Or you can connect to the Apple USB Power Adapter for convenient charging from a wall outlet.

  • Reversible design
  • Your Choice 1 Meter or 2 Meters Length
  • Does not support audio or video output

